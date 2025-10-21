FTSE 100 Wave Analysis

FTSE 100: ⬆️ Buy

FTSE 100 reversed from key support level 9330.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 9600.00

FTSE 100 index recently reversed from the support area between the key support level 9330.00 (former strong resistance from August and September), 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from September and the lower weekly Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support zone created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Hammer.

Given the strong daily uptrend, FTSE 100 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 9600.00 (which stopped the previous impulse wave iii).