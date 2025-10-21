Tue, Oct 21, 2025 @ 06:33 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisFTSE 100 Wave Analysis

FTSE 100 Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

FTSE 100: ⬆️ Buy

  • FTSE 100 reversed from key support level 9330.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 9600.00

FTSE 100 index recently reversed from the support area between the key support level 9330.00 (former strong resistance from August and September), 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from September and the lower weekly Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support zone created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Hammer.

Given the strong daily uptrend, FTSE 100 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 9600.00 (which stopped the previous impulse wave iii).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.