Fri, Oct 24, 2025 @ 17:43 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBTC/USD Chart Analysis: Will October Be Bullish?

BTC/USD Chart Analysis: Will October Be Bullish?

FXOpen
By FXOpen

At the start of the month, the BTC/USD rate was hovering around $115k. Historically, October and November have been months when the price of the leading cryptocurrency has shown its strongest gains. A rise towards a new all-time high (ATH) could have continued this “tradition”; however, following Trump’s statement about the potential introduction of 100% tariffs on trade with China, the coin’s price plummeted to $105k. And although the meeting between US and Chinese leaders scheduled for 30 October was expected to ease some concerns, as we can see, Bitcoin’s price has not yet fully recovered from the shocking crash on 10 October. The question of whether the month will turn out to be bullish therefore remains open.

BTC/USD chart analysis shows that price fluctuations since early May have formed an ascending channel, with key reversals marked in red and blue.

Bullish Perspective

Recent news has created a positive fundamental backdrop:

→ Trump has pardoned Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (known as CZ), who in turn suggested that Bitcoin’s market capitalisation could surpass that of gold.

→ Analysts at VanEck believe that the market remains bullish, and that the October decline is merely a correction.

Notably, in October Bitcoin’s price dipped below several key support levels:

→ On 10 October it fell below the September low and the psychological $105k level.

→ On 17 October – below the 10 October low.

The subsequent rebounds confirm that:

→ the lower boundary of the channel remains relevant;

→ buyers were aggressive and successful, as Bitcoin’s price quickly rebounded towards $110k.

From this, it is reasonable to assume that in October, Smart Money used selling flows to build long positions (the 17 October drop resembles a Liquidity Grab pattern).

Bearish Perspective

The wide range between $116k and $120k appears to be a strong resistance zone, as sellers held clear dominance there just two weeks ago.

Arrows on the chart indicate that selling pressure was both aggressive and effective:

1 → pushing the price down from the blue median;

2 → around the $114k level this week.

Conclusion

At present, Bitcoin’s price is near the QL line, which divides the mentioned channel into its two lower quarters – an area where the price may find short-term balance. Today’s US inflation data release will largely determine the next move:

→ upward towards the median (which would improve the chances of a bullish October);

→ downward towards the channel’s lower boundary (which would once again test the bulls’ ability to defend the $105k level).

FXOpen offers the world’s most popular cryptocurrency CFDs*, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Floating spreads, 1:2 leverage — at your service. Open your trading account now or learn more about crypto CFD trading with FXOpen.

*Important: At FXOpen UK, Cryptocurrency trading via CFDs is only available to our Professional clients. They are not available for trading by Retail clients. To find out more information about how this may affect you, please get in touch with our team.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.