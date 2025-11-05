Wed, Nov 05, 2025 @ 23:41 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave Analysis: Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Bearish Pattern Signals Further Downside

Elliott Wave Analysis: Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Bearish Pattern Signals Further Downside

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

The short-term Elliott Wave outlook for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) indicates that the bearish cycle originating from the October 6, 2025 peak remains incomplete. Price action continues to unfold within an impulsive Elliott Wave structure, suggesting further downside potential. From the October 6 high, wave 1 concluded at $103,530, followed by a corrective rally in wave 2 that terminated at $116,400, as illustrated in the accompanying one-hour chart.

Subsequently, Bitcoin extended its decline in wave 3, which itself subdivides into a smaller impulsive sequence. Within this leg, wave (i) ended at $113,487, and the corrective bounce in wave (ii) peaked at $116,077. The cryptocurrency then resumed its descent in wave (iii), reaching $107,948, followed by a brief recovery in wave (iv) to $111,603. The final push lower in wave (v) concluded at $106,313, thereby completing wave ((i)) of a higher degree.

A corrective rebound in wave ((ii)) ensued, forming a zigzag structure that peaked at $111,129. From there, Bitcoin turned lower again in wave ((iii)). Within this leg, wave (i) ended at $105,300, and wave (ii) retraced to $107,707. The market has since resumed its decline in wave (iii), which has extended towards $98,898. Looking ahead, wave (iv) is expected to provide a corrective bounce, retracing part of the decline from the November 3 peak. However, the broader trend remains bearish. As long as the pivot at $116,400 remains intact, any rally is anticipated to fail in a 3, 7, or 11 swing sequence, paving the way for further downside to complete wave ((iii)).

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Latest 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart From 11.05.2025 Post market

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Elliott Wave ChartBTCUSD Elliott Wave Video:

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Disclaimer: The broker listings provided on ActionForex.com are for informational and comparison purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to trade.

We strive to ensure the accuracy of broker information including licenses, trading conditions, and contact details; however, data may change without notice.

ActionForex.com may receive compensation from brokers through advertising and affiliate partnership.

Always verify the latest details directly with the broker before opening an account.

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.