EURCAD Wave Analysis

EURCAD: ⬆️ Buy

EURCAD reversed from support area

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.6385

EURCAD currency pair recently reversed from the support area between the key support level 1.6160 ( which has been reversing the price from the middle of September), lower daily Bollinger Band and the support trendline of the daily up channel from May.

The upward reversal from the support area stopped the impulse c-wave of the earlier ABC correction (ii) from the middle of October.

Given the clear daily uptrend the oversold daily Stochastic indicator, EURCAD cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.6385 (which stopped earlier waves iii and v).