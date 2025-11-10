GBPJPY Wave Analysis

GBPJPY: ⬆️ Buy

GBPJPY reversed from support area

Likely to rise to resistance level 202.85

GBPJPY currency pair recently reversed from the support area between the support level 200.00 (former resistance from July to September), lower daily Bollinger Band and the support trendline of the daily down channel from the start of October.

The upward reversal from this support area stopped the previous short-term ABC correction 2 from the start of October.

Given the clear daily uptrend and the strongly bearish yen sentiment seen across the FX markets today, GBPJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 202.85.