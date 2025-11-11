Nasdaq-100 Wave Analysis

Nasdaq-100: ⬆️ Buy

Nasdaq-100 reversed from support level 25000.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 26250.00

Nasdaq-100 index recently reversed up with the daily Hammer from the support zone between the round support level 25000.00 and the support trendline of the daily up channel from May.

This support zone was strengthened by the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the sharp upward impulse from October.

Given the clear daily trend, Nasdaq-100 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 26250.00 (top of the previous impulse wave i).