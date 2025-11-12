Wed, Nov 12, 2025 @ 14:53 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/GBP: On track to Resume Uptrend After a Shallow Correction

EUR/GBP: On track to Resume Uptrend After a Shallow Correction

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Fresh bullish acceleration from new higher base at 0.8765, extends into second consecutive day and came just ticks ahead of 2025 peak (0.8829, posted last week) on track to fully reverse four-day 0.8829/0.8765 corrective leg and to resume broader uptrend.

Political crisis in the UK and budget uncertainty add pressure on sterling, along with cooling labor market (unemployment in UK rose to four-year high) contributing to expectations for BOE rate cut.

Bullish continuation signal is expected on firm break of 0.8829 top that would open way towards 0.8875 (Apr 23 high), 0.8900 (round-figure) and 0.8925 (March 7).

Solid supports lay at 0.8800/0.8790 (broken Fibo 76.4% / rising 10DMA) followed by a higher base at 0.8765, above which extended dips should find support to keep bulls in play.

Res: 0.8875; 0.8900; 0.8925; 0.8978.
Sup: 0.8800; 0.8790; 0.8765; 0.8750.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.