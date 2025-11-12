USDJPY Elliott Wave View: Extends Rally After Buyers Zone Reaction

Hello fellow traders. In this technical article we’re going to take a look at the Elliott Wave charts of USDJPY Forex pair published in members area of the website. As our members know USDJPY is in overall bullish trend. Recently the pair made a clear three-wave correction. The pull back completed right at the extreme area ( buyers zone) and made rally as we expected. In this discussion, we’ll break down the Elliott Wave forcast.

USDJPY Elliott Wave 4 Hour Chart 10.15.2025

USDJPY is forming a Zig Zag pullback. The correction shows incomplete sequences at the moment. We expect to see an extension down toward the marked equal legs zone at 150.48–149.15. In that area, buyers should appear again and take the lead. Ideally, we expect a rally toward new highs, or at least a 3-wave bounce as an alternative view. We advise against selling $USDJPY and instead favor the long side from the marked equal legs area at 150.48–149.15.

USDJPY Elliott Wave 4 Hour Chart 10.15.2025

USDJPY found buyers at the equal legs zone as expected. The forex pair has reacted strongly and eventually we got a break toward new highs.

Keep in mind that market is dynamic and presented view could have changed in the mean time.