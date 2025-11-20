NZDCAD Wave Analysis

Thu, Nov 20, 2025 @ 04:19 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro

NZDCAD: ⬇️ Sell

  • NZDCAD reversed from resistance zone
  •  Likely to fall to support level 0.7850

NZDCAD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the resistance level 0.7950, 20-day moving average and the lower trendline of the recently broken down channel from July.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone accelerated the active impulse wave iii – which belongs to the impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the clear daily downtrend, NZDCAD currency pair can be expected to fall further to the next support level 0.7850, which reversed the rice sharply in April.

