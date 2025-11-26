Wed, Nov 26, 2025 @ 09:37 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNasdaq 100 Ahead of the Holidays

Nasdaq 100 Ahead of the Holidays

FXOpen
By FXOpen

As the chart shows, the Nasdaq 100 (US Tech 100 mini on FXOpen) has rebounded from its roughly 2.5-month low recorded on 21 November. At that point, bearish sentiment was driven by fears of an “AI bubble”, expectations of higher interest rates, and other news-related pressures.

The recovery from that level was strong — in less than a week the index gained around 5.3%, signalling robust demand. This not only offsets last week’s concerns but also injects optimism into the near-term outlook.

Technical Analysis of the Nasdaq 100 Chart

Examining recent price action in the Nasdaq 100 (US Tech 100 mini on FXOpen), we can outline an ascending channel in which:

→ the median line acted as support until mid-November;

→ support at the lower boundary helped form the 21 November low.

From the perspective of buying pressure:

→ The November dip appears to be an intermediate correction within a broader emerging uptrend.

→ The brief move below the psychological 24k level (where the notable September and October lows lie) resembles a Liquidity Grab pattern, suggesting so-called Smart Money may have used sellers’ liquidity to build long positions — a sign of bullish intent.

From the perspective of selling pressure:

→ the market remains within a corrective structure (highlighted in red);

→ today, the Nasdaq 100 (US Tech 100 mini on FXOpen) is trading near 25,265, a level that acted as resistance on 17–20 November.

It is possible that trading near the channel’s median line will encourage a balance between buying and selling forces — just as market participants head off to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Trade global index CFDs with zero commission and tight spreads. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading index CFDs with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.