Dow Jones Wave Analysis

Mon, Dec 01, 2025 @ 07:59 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro

Dow Jones: ⬆️ Buy

  • Dow Jones broke resistance zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 48300.00

Dow Jones index recently broke the resistance zone between the resistance level 47000.00 and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse c from the start of November.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active short-term impulse wave (iii).

Given strong multi-month uptrend, Dow Jones index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 48300.00, which stopped the previous waves i and b.

