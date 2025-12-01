Dow Jones Wave Analysis

Dow Jones: ⬆️ Buy
- Dow Jones broke resistance zone
- Likely to rise to resistance level 48300.00
Dow Jones index recently broke the resistance zone between the resistance level 47000.00 and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse c from the start of November.
The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active short-term impulse wave (iii).
Given strong multi-month uptrend, Dow Jones index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 48300.00, which stopped the previous waves i and b.