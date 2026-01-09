AUD/USD Under Bearish Pressure

Fri, Jan 09, 2026 13:22 GMT
    FXOpen
    By FXOpen

    As indicated by the AUD/USD chart, the Australian dollar has fallen below the 0.6680 level today, with the decline from Wednesday’s high (A) exceeding 1.1%.

    Key bearish drivers include:

    → Declining inflation expectations. Data released on Wednesday showed a sharp slowdown in Australian inflation to 3.4%. This has removed the likelihood of a February rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia, which had previously maintained a hawkish stance.

    → Uncertainty surrounding China. The economy of Australia’s main trading partner is failing to deliver the expected strong growth, with today’s PMI data coming in mixed. This raises doubts about Chinese demand for Australian commodities and weighs on the AUD, which is often viewed as a proxy for the Chinese economy.

    → NFP-related risk aversion. Ahead of today’s US labour market report, investors are shifting into risk-reduction mode and increasing demand for so-called safe-haven US dollars amid concerns over potential negative surprises.

    Technical Analysis of AUD/USD

    On 26 December, we drew an ascending channel, which remained in place at the start of 2026. However, the following developments should be noted:

    → the current downward move represents a bearish breakout below the lower boundary of the channel;

    → the bullish impulse that began on 5 January (marked by the arrow) has been fully neutralised.

    These signals point to a meaningful shift in market sentiment, clearly reflected in price action. Should bulls attempt to bring AUD/USD back within the ascending channel, resistance might emerge near 0.6720, where the sharp sell-off began on 8 January, highlighting the dominance of sellers.

    The release of high-impact news could fuel further downside momentum, opening the way for the continuation of the descending trajectory (highlighted in red).

    This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

    FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

