    USDJPY Wave Analysis

    USDJPY ⬆️ Buy

    • USDJPY broke resistance area
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 160.00

    USDJPY currency pair recently broke the resistance area between the long-term resistance level 158.70 (which started the sharp downtrend in January) and the resistance trendline of the weekly up channel from April.

    The breakout of this resistance area accelerated the active impulse waves v and 3 – which belong to the extended impulse wave (3) from April.

    Given the clear daily uptrend, USDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 160.00 (target for the completion of the active impulse waves v and 3).

