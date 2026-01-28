EURUSD Wave Analysis

Wed, Jan 28, 2026 09:40 GMT
    FxPro
    By FxPro

    EURUSD: ⬆️ Buy

    • EURUSD broke key resistance level 1.1900
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.2200

    EURUSD currency pair recently broke through the key resistance level 1.1900 (which stopped the sharp daily impulse wave (5) in last September).

    The breakout of the resistance level 1.1900 follows the earlier breakout of the daily Triangle from last year – which accelerated the active impulse wave (3).

    Given the strong daily uptrend, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.2200 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave (3)).

