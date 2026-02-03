Wed, Feb 04, 2026 00:28 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD Rises Following RBA Decision

    AUD/USD Rises Following RBA Decision

    FXOpen
    By FXOpen

    As the AUD/USD chart shows, the Australian dollar is holding above the psychological 0.700 level today after a bullish impulse triggered by the market’s reaction to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) decision to raise the Cash Rate from 3.60% to 3.85%.

    According to RBA Governor Michele Bullock, inflation (3.8%) remains too high, and the Bank “cannot allow it to get out of control again”. At the same time, the possibility of another rate hike in May has been left open.

    The prospect of a tighter monetary policy stance should support the Australian dollar. However, the key question is whether AUD/USD can extend its advance and break above the important A peak from 29 January — the pair’s highest level since February 2023.

    Technical Analysis of the AUD/USD Chart

    Volatile price action in January has formed a broad ascending channel originating in November 2025. Within this structure:

    • → bullish momentum accelerated on 19 January following a break above local resistance (shown in red);
    • → the A peak confirmed the upper boundary of the channel as resistance;
    • → the median (shown in blue) continues to act as support for the rising market.

    It is worth noting that the ATR indicator is at its highest level in around nine months. This may point to increased activity by “smart money”, while the aggressive bearish rejection from the upper boundary could hint at their intentions.

    As a result, the current rise in AUD/USD appears to be an initial emotional response to the news. There is a risk that the momentum may fade as the price approaches the highs near the A peak, where “smart money” could resume selling.

    Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips (additional fees may apply). Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

    This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

    FXOpen
    FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
    FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.