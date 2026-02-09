AUD/USD And NZD/USD Build Momentum As Bulls Target Fresh Gains

AUD/USD started a fresh increase above 0.6980 and 0.7000. NZD/USD is also rising and might aim for more gains above 0.6060.

Important Takeaways for AUD USD and NZD USD Analysis Today

The Aussie Dollar started a decent increase above 0.6950 against the US Dollar.

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at 0.7000 on the hourly chart of AUD/USD at FXOpen.

NZD/USD is consolidating gains above the 0.5995 pivot zone.

There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance at 0.6030 on the hourly chart of NZD/USD at FXOpen.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of AUD/USD at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh increase from 0.6900. The Aussie Dollar was able to clear 0.6950 to move into a positive zone against the US Dollar.

There was a close above 0.6980 and the 50-hour simple moving average. Besides, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at 0.7000. Finally, the pair tested 0.7035. A high was formed near 0.7037 and the pair recently started a consolidation phase.

There was a minor decline below 0.7030. On the downside, initial support is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 0.6897 swing low to the 0.7037 high.

The next area of interest could be near 0.6985, the 50% Fib retracement, and the 50-hour simple moving average. If there is a downside break below 0.6985, the pair could extend its decline toward 0.6960. Any more losses might signal a move toward 0.6910.

On the upside, the AUD/USD chart indicates that the pair is now facing resistance near 0.7035. The first major hurdle for the bulls might be 0.7050. An upside break above 0.7050 might send the pair further higher. The next stop is near 0.7090. Any more gains could clear the path for a move toward 0.7120.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of NZD/USD on FXOpen, the pair started a fresh increase from 0.5930. The New Zealand Dollar broke the 0.5950 barrier to start the recent rally against the US Dollar.

The pair settled above 0.6000 and the 50-hour simple moving average. The bulls were able to push the pair above the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.6060 swing high to the 0.5928 low.

However, the bears are now protecting the 76.4% Fib retracement at 0.6030. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance at 0.6030. The NZD/USD chart suggests that the RSI is still above 50.

On the downside, immediate support is near the 0.5995 level and the 50-hour simple moving average. The first key zone for the bulls sits at 0.5930.

The next key level is 0.5900. If there is a downside break below 0.5900, the pair might slide toward 0.5865. Any more losses could lead NZD/USD into a bearish zone to 0.5820.

On the upside, the pair might struggle near 0.6030. The next major resistance is near the 0.6060 zone. A clear move above 0.6060 might even push the pair toward 0.6090. Any more gains might clear the path for a move toward the 0.6120 zone in the coming days.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips (additional fees may apply). Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.