Tue, Mar 03, 2026 06:43 GMT
    EURUSD Wave Analysis

    EURUSD: ⬇️ Sell

    • EURUSD broke support zone
    • Likely to fall to support level 1.1600

    EURUSD currency pair recently broke the support zone between the key support level 1.1755 (former resistance from October and December), support trendline of the daily up channel from May and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from January.

    The breakout of this support zone should accelerate the active downward impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (1) from the end of January.

    Given the strongly bullish USD sentiment seen across the currency markets on the safe-haven inflows, EURUSD currency pair can then be expected to fall to the next support level 1.1600.

    FxPro
    FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

