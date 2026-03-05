Thu, Mar 05, 2026 15:45 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY: Larger Bulls Gain Traction After Limited Pullback

    USD/JPY: Larger Bulls Gain Traction After Limited Pullback

    Windsor Brokers Ltd
    By Windsor Brokers Ltd

    USDJPY strengthened on Thursday after a pullback from new multi-week high (157.96, hit on Mar 3) was contained by rising 10DMA (156.34).

    Thursday’s action has so far been shaped in a Hammer candle that signals potential end of a shallow correction (157.96/156.44).

    Overall structure remains firmly bullish on daily chart, supported by strong positive momentum and multiple bull-crosses of daily MA’s (in bullish configuration), contributing to signals of bullish continuation of the upleg from 152.26 (Feb 12 low) following violation of key barrier at 157.65 (former top of Feb 9).

    The notion is supported by strengthening dollar on increased safe-haven demand and fading expectations for Fed rate cuts, as deepening geopolitical crisis threatens of boosting inflation.

    Bulls look for retest and clear break of Tuesday’s peak at 157.96 that would confirm fresh bullish signal and a double bottom at 152.11/26) and expose targets at 159.22/45 (tops of Jan 23/14).

    Initial supports lay at 156.62/34 (Fibo 23.6% of 152.26/157.96 / 10DMA), followed by 155.98 (daily Tenkan-sen) and more significant 155.79 (Fibo 38.2%/top of thin daily cloud) which should contain potential dips and keep larger bulls in play.

    Res: 157.65; 157.89; 158. 90; 159.22.
    Sup: 156.62; 156.34; 155.98; 155.79.

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Windsor Brokers Ltd
    Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
    The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.