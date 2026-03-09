Ethereum Wave Analysis

Ethereum: ⬇️ Sell

Ethereum reversed from resistance level 2120,00

Likely to fall to support level 1855.00

Ethereum cryptocurrency recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the resistance level 2120,00 (former strong support from June) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The resistance level 2120,00 is also the upper border of the sideways price range inside which the price has been trading from February.

Given the overriding daily downtrend, Ethereum cryptocurrency can be expected to fall to the next support level 1855.00 (lower border of the active sideways price range).