Mon, Mar 09, 2026 05:59 GMT
    Ethereum Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    Ethereum: ⬇️ Sell

    • Ethereum reversed from resistance level 2120,00
    • Likely to fall to support level 1855.00

    Ethereum cryptocurrency recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the resistance level 2120,00 (former strong support from June) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

    The resistance level 2120,00 is also the upper border of the sideways price range inside which the price has been trading from February.

    Given the overriding daily downtrend, Ethereum cryptocurrency can be expected to fall to the next support level 1855.00 (lower border of the active sideways price range).

    FxPro
    FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

