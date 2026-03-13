Chart Alert: Dow Jones (DJIA) on the Brink of Major Bearish Breakdown Below 200-Day Moving Average at 46,330

Key takeaways

Dow’s performance reversal amid geopolitical shock: The Dow Jones Industrial Average shifted from one of the best-performing US indices earlier in 2026 to one of the worst since the start of the US–Iran war 2026, falling 4.7% between 27 Feb and 12 Mar as global risk sentiment deteriorated.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shifted from one of the best-performing US indices earlier in 2026 to one of the worst since the start of the US–Iran war 2026, falling 4.7% between 27 Feb and 12 Mar as global risk sentiment deteriorated. Financial sector exposure weighing on the index: Heavy weighting in financial stocks, particularly Goldman Sachs, has amplified downside pressure as rising oil prices increase stagflation risks and reduce expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Heavy weighting in financial stocks, particularly Goldman Sachs, has amplified downside pressure as rising oil prices increase stagflation risks and reduce expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Yield curve dynamics signalling downside risk: A bear flattening of the US Treasury yield curve (10Y–2Y), driven by faster increases in short-term yields, is tightening financial conditions. Technically, the Dow is near key support at 46,330 (200-day moving average), where a breakdown could trigger deeper losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has undergone a remarkable change of fortune since our last report published on 13 February 2026, “Chart alert: Dow Jones (DJIA) potential recovery at 20-day MA support, bulls need to break above 49,940”.

Dow Jones (DJIA) from outperformer to underperformer

Fig. 1: DJIA & major global stock indices performances from 1 Jan 2026 to 27 Feb 2026 (Source: MacroMicro)

Fig. 2: DJIA & major global stock indices performances from 27 Feb 2026 to 12 Mar 2026 (Source: MacroMicro)

Before the ongoing US-Iran war (entering its 14th day) that started on Saturday, 28 February 2026, the DJIA was the second-best US stock index (+1.9%), trailed behind the small-cap Russell 2000 (+6.1%), which came in top and outperformed the tech-heavy S&P 500 (+0.5%) and the Nasdaq 100 (-1.2%) from 1 January 2026 to 27 February 2026.

In a significant reversal, the DJIA is now the second-worst-performing US stock index (-4.7%), and the Russell 2000 is the worst (-5.5%), versus the S&P 500 (-3%), and the Nasdaq 100 (-1.7%) from 27 February 2026 to 12 March 2026 (see Fig. 1 & Fig. 2).

Why did the DJIA fare the worst in the current period?

Banking/financial stocks are the main trigger for such underperformance in the DJIA.

The Financials sector is the top sector in the DJIA with a weightage of around 27%, and Goldman Sachs is the top price-weighted component stock in the DJIA with a weight of 10.4% as of Thursday, 12 March 2026.

The recent swift jump in oil prices due to global oil supply disruption arising from the US-Iran war has increased the risk of a stagflation environment, in turn, reducing the odds of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in 2026.

Bear flattening in the US Treasury yield curve can trigger further downside in DJIA

Fig. 3: DJIA & US Treasury yield curve (10-YR minus 2-YR) major trends as of 13 Mar 2026 (Source: TradingView)

The US Treasury market has adjusted to rising stagflation risks and expectations of a less dovish Federal Reserve. Since 27 February 2026, the 2-year US Treasury yield has climbed by 37 basis points (bps), outpacing the 32 bps increase in the longer-term 10-year yield.

As a result, the US Treasury yield curve (10-year minus 2-year) has undergone a bear flattening, where short-term interest rates rise faster than long-term yields. Such a shift typically signals tighter financial conditions, which can weigh on economic growth and pressure bank profitability (see Fig. 3).

Let’s examine the short-term trajectory of the US Wall Street 30 CFD index and its supporting elements.

Dow Jones (DJIA) – Oscillating within a steeper bearish trend, at risk of breaking below 46,330

Fig. 4: US Wall Street 30 CFD index minor trend as of 13 Mar 2026 (Source: TradingView)

Watch the 47,460 key short-term pivotal resistance on the US Wall Street 30 CFD index (a proxy of the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures), a break below the 46,330 key long-term support (also close to the 200-day moving average) damages the major uptrend phase of the DJIA in place since the October 2022 low (see Fig. 4).

Further potential weakness to expose the next intermediate supports at 45,780 and 45,485 in the first step.

On the other hand, a clearance and an hourly close above 47,460 negates the bearish tone for a squeeze up to retest the next intermediate resistance at 48,119 (also the pull-back of the former medium-term ascending channel support from 23 May 2025 low).

Key elements to support the bearish bias on Dow Jones (DJIA)