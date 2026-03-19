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    Brent Crude Oil Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    Brent Crude Oil: ⬆️ Buy

    • Brent Crude Oil broke resistance level 102.90
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 110.00

    Brent Crude Oil today broke above the between the resistance level 102.90, which reversed the price earlier this month.

    The breakout of the resistance level 102.90 continues the active minor impulse wave 5, which belongs to the sharp impulse wave C from last December.

    Given the strong daily uptrend, Brent Crude Oil can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 110.00 – the breakout of which can lead to further gains toward 115.00.

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