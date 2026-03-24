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    Nikkei 225 Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    Nikkei 225: ⬆️ Buy

    • Nikkei 225 reversed from support zone
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 55200.00

    Nikkei 225 index recently reversed up from the support zone between the support level 51400.00 (which has been reversing the price from January), support trendline from May of 2025 and 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from October.

    The upward reversal from this support zone created the weekly Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Bullish Engulfing.

    Given the clear daily uptrend, Nikkei 225 index can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 55200.00 (top of the previous correction (b)).

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