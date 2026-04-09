Nasdaq-100 Wave Analysis

Nasdaq-100: ⬆️ Buy

Nasdaq-100 broke resistance zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 2200.00

Nasdaq-100 index recently rose sharply breaking the resistance trendline of the daily down channel from the end of January (which enclosed the previous ABC correction (C)).

The breakout of this down channel accelerated the active impulse wave (1), which started earlier from the strong support level 23000.00.

Given the strong daily uptrend, Nasdaq-100 can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 25400.00, top of wave 4 from the end of February.