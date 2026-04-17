The Resilient FTSE 100: Navigating Consolidation and Intraday Scenarios for April 17

The FTSE 100 maintains a firm bullish posture, holding comfortably above the 10000 psychological level

The index is currently consolidating sideways between 10550 and 10700 as it searches for its next catalyst.

The broader “buy-the-dip” structural breakout remains the primary driver, with bulls staying in control as long as the index holds above 10500.

The FTSE 100 continues to exhibit resilient price action as we close out the trading week. Despite a brief period of volatility in March, the index has firmly reclaimed its bullish posture, underpinned by a shift that suggests the path of least resistance remains to the upside.

Daily Chart: Structural Strength and Moving Average Support

On the daily timeframe, the FTSE 100 is currently consolidating just below its recent swing highs. The most notable technical development is the index’s ability to remain comfortably above the 10000 psychological level, which previously served as the “12 Nov Swing High.”

Key takeaways from the daily view:

The SMA Cluster: The index is trading well above its 100-day MA (blue) at 10198 and the 200-day MA (yellow) at 9761. The widening gap between price and these long-term averages highlights the strength of the current trend.

Ascending Support: A clear ascending trendline (black) continues to guide price action higher, currently providing a dynamic floor near the 10400 zone.

RSI Momentum: The Daily RSI is sitting at 58.3, comfortably away from overbought territory. This suggests there is significant “white space” for the index to rally toward the 10786 resistance level before momentum exhaustion becomes a primary concern.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart, April 17, 2026

Source: TradingView

H4 Chart: Consolidation Following the Recovery

The H4 chart provides a clearer picture of the recovery following the late-March dip. After testing liquidity below 10000, the index surged back, reclaiming the 10269 and 10500 handles.

We are currently seeing a period of sideways consolidation between 10550 and 10,700. The H4 RSI is currently neutral at 51.0, reflecting a market that is searching for its next catalyst. The 100-period MA (blue) on the H4 is currently trending at 10352, acting as a secondary line of defense should we see an intraday pullback.

FTSE 100 Four-Hour Chart, April 17, 2026

Source: TradingView

H1 Chart: Session Scenarios & Key Levels

The H1 chart shows the index currently hovering around the 10596 mark, sandwiched between the 50-period (dark blue) and 100-period (yellow) moving averages on this timeframe.

The Bullish Scenario

For the bulls to reassert dominance in the upcoming session, we need to see a sustained hold above the intraday pivot at 10600. A clean break above the recent local high of 10660 would open the door for a retest of the major resistance ceiling at 10786. Traders should watch for the RSI to climb back above 60 to confirm that buying momentum is returning.

The Bearish Scenario

If the index fails to hold the 10580 support level (near the current 100-MA), we could see a slide toward the 10552 handle. A break below this zone would suggest a deeper corrective move is underway, potentially targeting the H4 support at 10500. The appearance of a “PIVOT” high on the RSI suggests that the immediate upside might be capped in the very short term.

Key Levels to Watch:

Resistance: 10660, 10700, 10786 (Major)

Support: 10580, 10552, 10500

FTSE 100 One-Hour Chart, April 17, 2026

Source: TradingView

The FTSE 100 remains in a “buy-the-dip” regime. While intraday consolidation is the current theme, the broader structural breakout on the daily chart remains the primary driver. As long as the index holds above 10500 on a closing basis, bulls remain in control.