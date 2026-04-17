Fri, Apr 17, 2026 18:18 GMT
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    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Hits Pre-War Levels, on Track for Further Gains on Growing Risk...

    EURUSD Hits Pre-War Levels, on Track for Further Gains on Growing Risk Appetite

    Windsor Brokers Ltd
    By Windsor Brokers Ltd

    The Euro jumped to two-month high on Friday, as bulls regained traction after eight-day rally paused for narrow consolidation in past two sessions.

    Further drop of the dollar continued to fuel risk appetite and provided fresh support to the single currency, which recovered all losses caused by the war in the Middle East in past almost two months.

    Fresh strength cracked important Fibo resistance at 1.1826 (61.8% of 1.2082/1.1410 descend) and look for confirmation of bullish signal on weekly close above this level.

    The pair is on track for the third consecutive weekly gain, with strong acceleration higher, seen in past two weeks.

    Daily studies remain in firm bullish configuration, with the structure being boosted by break above thickening daily Ichimoku cloud that contributes to bullish near-term outlook.

    However, strongly overbought Stochastic and north-heading RSI approaching the boundary of overbought territory, send initial signal that bulls may start to face headwinds.

    In the current circumstances, consolidation or limited pullback (ideally to find footstep above 1.1750 zone) should provide better levels to re-enter bullish market for 1.1900+ extension.

    Keep an eye on developments on the ground over the weekend that would have an impact on Monday’s opening.

    Res: 1.1875; 1.1900; 1.1924; 1.2000
    Sup: 1.1826; 1.1770; 1.1746; 1.1700

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    Windsor Brokers Ltd
    Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
    The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

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