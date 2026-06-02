Gold’s 4,400-4,600 Standoff To Be Decided by the Next Iran Headline

Gold is trapped between two competing narratives, and neither side is winning decisively. Last week, the precious metal rebounded after successfully defending a major support cluster around 4,400, only to see the recovery stall below 4,600 resistance. This week, Gold has weakened again as Dollar and oil prices recovered and investors partially unwound the peace trade that had dominated markets. The result is a market stuck between hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough and fears of a renewed escalation in the Middle East.

The confusion stems from contradictory headlines surrounding US-Iran negotiations. Earlier this week, reports suggested Iran would halt talks with Washington and consider blocking the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli military operations in Lebanon. Oil prices immediately surged on the news.

Yet later in the day, US President Donald Trump struck a far more optimistic tone, saying he had a “very productive call” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that “talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran.” Trump also claimed that Israel would not send troops into Beirut and that Hezbollah had agreed to halt attacks on Israel through indirect communications.

However, Netanyahu later qualified those remarks, warning that Israel would continue striking targets in Beirut if Hezbollah attacks persisted. The conflicting messages left investors with no clear answer on whether diplomacy is advancing or deteriorating.

For now, broader market pricing still points to caution rather than panic. Brent crude remains elevated around $94 a barrel, well above last week’s low at $89.93, but comfortably below the key resistance area around $97.81. Treasury yields have not surged, and investors have not rushed aggressively into safe-haven assets. That suggests markets are still assigning a reasonable probability to an eventual diplomatic outcome, even if confidence has weakened.

Technically, Gold remains vulnerable for now. The rejection from 4,580.33 resistance suggests the decline from at 4,889.24 may still be unfolding. A firm break below support at 4,366.22, followed by sustained trading beneath 61.8% retracement of 4,098.45 to 4,889.24 at 4,400.53 , would strengthen the bearish case and open the door for a steeper decline toward 4,098.45 low.

The bullish case depends largely on geopolitics. For now, the market is caught in a standoff. Support near 4,400 is holding. Resistance near 4,600 is holding. Until the geopolitical picture becomes clearer, Gold traders may find themselves waiting for the next Iran headline to decide which side finally gives way.