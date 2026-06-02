CHFJPY Wave Analysis

CHFJPY: ⬇️ Sell

CHFJPY reversed from resistance area

Likely to fall to support level 202.00

CHFJPY currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance area between the strong resistance level 204.00 (which has been reversing the price from March) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

This resistance area was further strengthened by the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from the start of May.

Given the strength of the strong resistance level 204.00 and the overbought daily Stochastic, CHFJPY can be expected to fall to the next support level 202.00 (low of wave 2).