Gold (XAU/USD) Slides 1% as Concerns Rise of Prolonged Middle East Conflict, Can Bulls Hold the Line at $4,500?

Gold (XAU/USD) is sliding due to heightened fears of a prolonged Middle East conflict and increased US Dollar strength.

Technical analysis confirms a structural shift to bearish on the H4 chart, breaking key support levels

Bulls’ ultimate “line in the sand” is the major psychological support at $4,500, with the short-term outlook remaining bearish while the price stays below the $4,601–$4,615 resistance zone.

Gold prices fell in early European trade today as markets saw fears rise of a prolonged Middle East conflict. This comes at a time when major Central Banks including the Federal Reserve, ECB and BoE warned this week that a prolonged conflict could have significant implications for inflation and thus monetary policy.

Reports suggest the US might launch new military attacks on Iran. This renews worries for market participants that the situation will get even worse and lead to more fighting. Due to the US dollar being seen as the safest money to hold during scary times, these tensions actually make the dollar stronger.

However, when the dollar is strong and the world is focused on this type of conflict, it usually weighs on the price of gold. Add to that the inflation picture and Gold bulls may struggle in the near-term until clarity is forthcoming.

The Higher Timeframe: H4 Chart Analysis

On the H4 timeframe, the structural shift from bullish to bearish is evident. Gold has broken below several key horizontal support levels, most notably the 4,700 and 4,668 handles.

The price is currently trading well below both the 100-period Simple Moving Average (MA – Blue) and the 200-period MA (Orange).

The RSI on this timeframe is hovering near the 40 mark; while not yet oversold, it suggests that the path of least resistance remains to the downside. The major psychological level of 4,500 stands as the ultimate “line in the sand” for bulls.

Gold (XAU/USD) Four-Hour Chart, May 1, 2026

Source: TradingView (click to enlarge)

The Intermediate View: H1 Chart Analysis

The H1 chart highlights the rejection at the 4,615 resistance level, which aligns closely with the 100-hour MA. After a brief corrective bounce on April 30th, the price failed to reclaim the 4,620 area, resulting in a sharp sell-off during the early May 1st sessions.

We can observe that the 4,601 level, previously a support zone, has now transitioned into a formidable resistance.

The H1 RSI shows a series of lower highs, indicating that buying exhaustion is setting in every time the metal attempts a minor recovery.

As long as Gold remains capped by the 4,601–4,615 zone, the short-term outlook remains decidedly bearish.

Gold (XAU/USD) One-Hour Chart, May 1, 2026

Source: TradingView (click to enlarge)

Intraday Outlook: M15 Potential Scenarios

The M15 chart provides a granular look at the current price action, which is currently consolidating after a drop toward the 4,560 area. The intraday trend is defined by the 100-period MA (Blue) providing constant dynamic resistance.

The Bearish Scenario

The immediate focus for bears is a break below the recent swing low at 4,560. If the New York session brings further dollar strength or higher yields, a break of this level could trigger a rapid descent toward the 4,520 support area, followed by the major psychological floor at 4,500. Any rallies toward the 4,586 (200 MA) or 4,601 levels are likely to be viewed as selling opportunities by intraday traders.

The Bullish Scenario

For a bullish recovery to take shape, XAU/USD needs a sustained break above the 4,601 pivot level. A “Bullish Divergence” on the M15 RSI (where price makes a lower low but RSI makes a higher low) would be the first signal of a potential reversal. If bulls can reclaim 4,614, it opens the door for a corrective move back toward 4,640.

However, given the current alignment of the moving averages, any move higher is currently classified as a “dead cat bounce” rather than a trend reversal.

Technical Levels to Watch:

Resistance: 4,586, 4,601, 4,615

Support: 4,560, 4,520, 4,500

Gold (XAU/USD) M15 Chart, May 1, 2026

Source: TradingView (click to enlarge)