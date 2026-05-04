Bitcoin Wave Analysis

Bitcoin: ⬆️ Buy

Bitcoin reversed from support level 75000.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 80000.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently reversed up from the support level 75000.00 (former strong resistance from March), intersecting with the 20-day moving average and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the sharp upward impulse from March.

The upward reversal from the support level 75000.00 continues the active sharp intermediate impulse wave (C) from March. Given the bullish sentiment seen across the crypto markets, Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the resistance level 80000.00 – the breakout of which can lead to further gains toward to the next resistance level 85000.00.