USDJPY Wave Analysis

USDJPY: ⬆️ Buy

USDJPY reversed from support zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 160.00

USDJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the support zone between the support level 155.5, support trendline of the weekly up channel from the start of 2025 and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from February.

The upward reversal from this support zone continues the active minor impulse wave iii from the start of this year.

Given the strong daily uptrend, USDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 160.00 (which has been reversing the pair from March).