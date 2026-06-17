Nikkei 225 Wave Analysis

Nikkei 225: ⬆️ Buy

– Nikkei 225 broke resistance zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 72000.00

Nikkei 225 index recently broke the resistance zone between the strong resistance level 68615.00 (which stopped the previous sharp impulse wave 1, can be seen from the daily Nikkei 225 chart below) and the round resistance level 70000.00

The breakout of this resistance zone should accelerate the active impulse waves 3 and (5).

Given the clear daily uptrend, Nikkei 225 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 72000.00 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).



