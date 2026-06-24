HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Wave Analysis – 23 June 2026

AUDUSD Wave Analysis – 23 June 2026

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AUDUSD: ⬇️ Sell

– AUDUSD broke support zone

– Likely to fall to support level 0.6850

AUDUSD currency pair recently broke the support zone between the round support level 0.7000 (which stopped the previous impulse wave A at the start of June, as can be seen below) and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from March.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated wave C of the ABC correction (2) from the start of May.

AUDUSD currency pair can be expected to fall further to the next support level 0.6850 (former multi-month low from the end of March).

AUDUSD Wave Analysis – 23 June 2026


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