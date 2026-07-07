FTSE 100 Index Wave Analysis

FTSE 100: ⬇️ Sell

– FTSE 100 reversed from key resistance level 10750.00

– Likely to fall to support level 10400.00

FTSE 100 recently reversed from the resistance area zone between the key resistance level 10750.00 (which stopped wave 1at the start of April) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance area stopped the previous sharp upward impulse wave 3 from the middle of May.

Given the strength of the resistance level 10750.00, FTSE 100 can be expected to fall to the next support level 10400.00.



