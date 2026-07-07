HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Nears a Breakout as Buying Pressure Builds

GBP/USD Nears a Breakout as Buying Pressure Builds

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • GBP/USD started a recovery wave and surpassed the 1.3320 resistance.
  • A key contracting triangle is forming with support at 1.3290 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD struggled to extend its recovery wave above the 1.1475 resistance.
  • WTI Crude Oil prices are under pressure below the $72.50 pivot level.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The British Pound started a recovery wave above 1.3200 against the US Dollar. GBP/USD gained pace after it settled above 1.3250.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair surged above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and 1.3320. However, the bears defended the 1.3385 resistance and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

A high was formed at 1.3384, and the pair started consolidating gains. There was a minor decline below 1.3350. If there is another decline, the pair might find support near 1.3290. Besides, there is a key contracting triangle forming with support at 1.3290.

The first major support could be near 1.3250. A downside break and close below 1.3250 might send the pair toward 1.3220. Any more losses could open the doors for a test of 1.3150.

On the upside, the bears might remain active near 1.3385. The next major resistance might be 1.3400. A close above 1.3400 could spark a sharp increase. In the stated case, the bulls could aim for a move to 1.3500.

Looking at EUR/USD, the bulls attempted a recovery wave, but they need a daily close above 1.1475 for upside continuation.

Upcoming Key Economic Events:

  • UK’s Financial Stability Report.
  • FPC Meeting Minutes.
  • FPC Statement.
  • BoE’s Mann speech.
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Latest Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading