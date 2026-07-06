USD/JPY Bulls Return as Japan’s Intervention Window Closes

USD/JPY bulls are back. After last week’s intervention scare briefly knocked the pair lower, Yen selling returned today as the most obvious window for Japanese action passed without official intervention. Dollar’s rebound also helped, with markets now appearing to have fully absorbed the dovish surprise from June non-farm payrolls. But the sharper story is in Yen itself: the intervention premium that supported it late last week has quickly evaporated.

Last week’s Yen rebound was driven by a shift in market psychology. Reports suggested Japan could abandon the usual cycle of warnings before intervention and instead move without notice, leaving traders exposed to a sudden strike. That threat mattered because it coincided with a window of thin liquidity: Friday’s US holiday, followed by the typically quiet Monday Asian open. In such conditions, any official Yen buying would likely have had a larger market impact.

That was the reason traders blinked. The rally in Yen was not based on a narrowing Fed-BoJ rate gap or a material change in Japan’s policy outlook. It was a positioning squeeze built around the fear that Tokyo might use holiday liquidity to punish Yen shorts. Once that window closed without intervention, the near-term risk premium dropped sharply, allowing USD/JPY to climb back above 162.

The pattern is familiar. Japan’s earlier interventions around April-May took place during holiday or thin-liquidity periods, precisely when official buying could move prices more forcefully. That precedent made the Friday-to-Monday window particularly important. When nothing happened, traders effectively treated the immediate intervention scenario as expired rather than merely reduced.

The underlying trend therefore reasserted itself. US payrolls softened enough to cool expectations for aggressive Fed tightening, but not enough to shift the market toward rate cuts. Investors still expect one Fed hike this year, while BoJ policy remains far below US rates. That leaves carry trades intact and keeps pressure on Yen whenever intervention fears fade.

The nuance is that Tokyo’s threat has not lost all credibility. USD/JPY near 162 and potentially toward 165 still carries intervention risk, especially if the move becomes disorderly. But intervention is now best viewed as lumpy and event-driven. It can interrupt the trend, especially around holidays, thin liquidity or psychologically sensitive levels, but it has not yet changed the structural direction.

In currency markets, Dollar is leading the day, followed by Sterling and Aussie. Yen is the clear laggard, followed by Kiwi and Swiss Franc, with Euro and Loonie trading in the middle. The price action suggests traders are no longer trading last week’s intervention rumor. They are back to trading the wide policy gap, and that leaves USD/JPY’s broader uptrend firmly in play.

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USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral first with current strong rebound. Consolidations could extend below 162.83. But in case of another fall, downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 155.01 to 162.83 at 159.84. On the upside, firm break of 162.83 will resume larger up trend.

In the bigger picture, rise from 139.87 (2025 low) is seen as another rising leg of the long term up trend. Next target is 61.8% projection of 139.87 to 159.44 from 152.25 at 164.34. For now, outlook will remain bullish as long as 155.01 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.



