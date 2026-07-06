Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Surges to -3.1 as Germany’s Recovery Gains Traction

Eurozone investor confidence improved sharply in July, with the Sentix Investor Confidence Index rising from -13.4 to -3.1, marking a third consecutive monthly gain. The improvement was broad-based, with the Current Situation Index climbing from -20.0 to -14.8, while the Expectations Index jumped from -6.5 to 9.3, returning to positive territory as optimism over the region’s economic outlook continued to build.

According to Sentix, the recovery is increasingly being driven by Germany, where recently announced policy measures have helped restore investor confidence after months of weak sentiment. While assessments of current conditions remain subdued, expectations improved markedly and turned positive for the first time since March, suggesting investors are becoming more confident that Germany is joining the broader global recovery already underway.

The survey also pointed to easing inflation concerns as falling oil prices following the de-escalation of the Iran conflict reduced pressure on prices. Sentix’s inflation barometer improved sharply from -38.0 to -13.75, while its central bank policy gauge also strengthened, indicating investors see less urgency for additional policy tightening. The combination of improving growth expectations and moderating inflation could give the ECB greater flexibility in the months ahead.

Indicator Previous Latest Comments Sentix Investor Confidence -13.4 -3.1 Third consecutive increase Current Situation Index -20.0 -14.8 Third consecutive increase Expectations Index -6.5 9.3 Third consecutive increase; back in positive territory

Full Eurozone Sentix release here.