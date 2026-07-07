Gold Resumes Its Advance Following the US Labour Market Report

Gold is attempting to break its medium-term trend, with the latest US labour market data acting as the main catalyst. The US employment report released on 2 July came in noticeably weaker than expected, with the pace of hiring slowing to its lowest level in several months. This may have dampened expectations of a near-term Federal Reserve rate hike, while the minutes of the Fed’s June meeting, due to be released on 8 July, could provide further insight into how long this pause in the central bank’s rhetoric is likely to last. For now, markets are pricing in a more dovish scenario, supporting safe-haven assets such as gold.

Technical Analysis

On the four-hour chart, XAU/USD declined from the $4,221 area in late June to around $3,942, where a recovery began. The decline formed a descending wedge, with its lower boundary attracting strong buying interest. This resulted in a sharp rebound, accompanied by a decisive breakout above both the pattern and the current market profile.

On 2 July, price closed above the upper boundary of the market profile at $4,091 and, if the rally continues, could target the base of the wedge. Should the market reverse, price is likely to retest the profile’s high-volume area, while the Point of Control (POC) at $4,030 and the lower profile boundary at $3,971 could provide support for buyers.

The RSI + MAs indicator currently stands at 62, 65 and 55. All three lines remain above the neutral level and continue to point higher, while the moving averages are still signalling bullish momentum. However, it is worth noting that the RSI has already entered overbought territory, suggesting that expectations for a substantial continuation of the rally should remain cautious.

Key Takeaways

The breakout from the descending wedge may have been interpreted by market participants as the beginning of a local trend reversal. However, a move towards the red resistance zone and a test of that area remain highly uncertain, particularly ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve’s June meeting minutes, which could significantly reshape market expectations.

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