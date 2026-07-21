EURUSD Wave Analysis

EURUSD: ⬇️ Sell

– EURUSD reversed from resistance level 1.1465

– Likely to fall to support level 1.1370

EURUSD currency pair recently reversed from the resistance level 1.1465 (top of earlier wave a) intersecting with the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from June.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 1.1465 (also strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger band) started the active impulse wave iii.

Given the clear daily downtrend, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to fall further to the next support level 1.1370 (low of earlier wave b).



