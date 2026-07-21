AUD/USD Marches Higher as Bulls Target the Next Breakout

Key Highlights

AUD/USD started a steady increase above 0.6950 and 0.6975.

A key bullish trend line is forming with support at 0.6950 on the 4-hour chart.

Gold prices declined and might dip below $3,950.

USD/JPY could gain bullish momentum if it settles above 162.70.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

The Aussie Dollar started a fresh increase from 0.6865 against the US Dollar. AUD/USD climbed above 0.6900 and 0.6950 to enter a positive zone.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair cleared many hurdles near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the downward move from the 0.7088 swing high to the 0.6865 low. The pair also settled above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

On the upside, the pair could face resistance near the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.7035. The next major resistance might be 0.7050. A close above 0.7050 could start a steady increase.

In the stated case, the bulls could aim for a move to 0.7120. Any more gains might open the doors for a test of 0.7200. If there is a downside correction, the pair might find bids near 0.6965.

The first major support could be near 0.6950. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support at 0.6950. A downside break and close below 0.6950 might send the pair toward 0.6910. Any more losses could open the doors for a test of 0.6865.

Looking at Gold, the bears remained in action below $4,150, and they might even target a move below $3,950.

Upcoming Key Economic Events: