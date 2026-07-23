EUR/USD Recovers as Dollar Weakens

EUR/USD rose to 1.1429 on Thursday, with the US dollar continuing its moderate decline from the previous session. The market is assessing rising inflation risks driven by elevated energy prices against a backdrop of weakening economic data, while seeking further signals on Federal Reserve policy.

At next week’s meeting, the regulator is expected to keep rates unchanged. However, uncertainty about future decisions has increased due to the lack of clear guidance from the new Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh.

Dollar declines are being limited by persistent demand for safe-haven assets. Tensions remain high in the Middle East, with Donald Trump stating that the US will strike Iranian infrastructure in response to attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has threatened retaliation against energy and infrastructure facilities in the region.

Additional concerns have been raised by attacks on tankers in the Red Sea – the first such incidents since late February. Markets are worried about the potential expansion of the conflict and new disruptions to global trade.

Technical Analysis

On the H4 chart of EUR/USD, the market has formed a consolidation range around the 1.1410 level, currently extending down to 1.1405 and up to 1.1434. This consolidation range is nearing completion. An upside breakout would suggest a corrective move towards 1.1500, followed by a decline to 1.1260. A direct downside breakout would open the way for a move to 1.1260. The MACD indicator supports this scenario, with its signal line below zero and pointing firmly downwards, reflecting continued bearish momentum.

On the H1 chart, the market has completed an upward move to the 1.1434 level. A consolidation range is currently forming below this level. Today, a move lower to 1.1400 is expected, followed by a move higher to 1.1420, and then a continuation of the downward trend to 1.1370. The Stochastic oscillator confirms this scenario, with its signal line above 80 and pointing downwards towards 20, indicating increasing short-term downside pressure.

Conclusion

EUR/USD has recovered modestly as the dollar softened amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty and a lack of clear guidance from the Federal Reserve. Rising energy prices and tensions in the Middle East – including threats of strikes on Iranian infrastructure and renewed attacks in the Red Sea – continue to fuel inflation concerns and risk-off sentiment. Markets expect the Fed to hold rates steady next week, while the outlook beyond that remains uncertain. Technically, the pair may see a temporary corrective move towards 1.1500, but the broader bearish structure remains intact, with downside potential towards 1.1260 in the medium term. The direction will largely depend on geopolitical developments and any future signals from the Fed.