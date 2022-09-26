Mon, Sep 26, 2022 @ 02:20 GMT
Eco Data 9/26/22

GMT Ccy Events Actual Forecast Previous Revised
00:30 JPY Manufacturing PMI Sep P 51.1 51.5
08:00 EUR Germany IFO Business Climate Sep 87.1 88.5
08:00 EUR Germany IFO Current Assessment Sep 96.0 97.5
08:00 EUR Germany IFO Expectations Sep 78.6 80.3
