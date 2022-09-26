Eco Data 9/26/22

|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Actual
|Forecast
|Previous
|Revised
|00:30
|JPY
|Manufacturing PMI Sep P
|51.1
|51.5
|08:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Business Climate Sep
|87.1
|88.5
|08:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Current Assessment Sep
|96.0
|97.5
|08:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Expectations Sep
|78.6
|80.3
