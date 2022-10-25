Eco Data 10/25/22

|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Actual
|Forecast
|Previous
|Revised
|08:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Business Climate Oct
|84
|84.3
|08:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Current Assessment Oct
|92.5
|94.5
|08:00
|EUR
|Germany IFO Expectations Oct
|74.9
|75.2
|13:00
|USD
|S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices Y/Y Aug
|15.40%
|16.10%
|13:00
|USD
|Housing Price Index M/M Aug
|-0.30%
|-0.60%
|14:00
|USD
|Consumer Confidence Oct
|105.6
|108
