Tue, Oct 25, 2022 @ 05:46 GMT
Eco Data 10/25/22

GMT Ccy Events Actual Forecast Previous Revised
08:00 EUR Germany IFO Business Climate Oct 84 84.3
08:00 EUR Germany IFO Current Assessment Oct 92.5 94.5
08:00 EUR Germany IFO Expectations Oct 74.9 75.2
13:00 USD S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices Y/Y Aug 15.40% 16.10%
13:00 USD Housing Price Index M/M Aug -0.30% -0.60%
14:00 USD Consumer Confidence Oct 105.6 108
