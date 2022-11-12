Summary 11/14 – 11/18

Monday, Nov 14, 2022
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Consensus
|Previous
|07:30
|CHF
|Producer and Import Prices M/M Oct
|0.20%
|0.20%
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Industrial Production M/M Sep
|0.10%
|1.50%
|23:50
|JPY
|GDP Q/Q Q3 P
|0.30%
|0.90%
|23:50
|JPY
|GDP Deflator Y/Y Q3 P
|-0.60%
|-0.30%
|23:50
|JPY
|GDP Annualized Q3 P
|1.10%
|3.50%
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Consensus
|Previous
|00:30
|AUD
|RBA Meeting Minutes
|02:00
|CNY
|Industrial Production Y/Y Oct
|5.20%
|6.30%
|02:00
|CNY
|Retail Sales Y/Y Oct
|1.00%
|2.50%
|02:00
|CNY
|Fixed Asset Investment YTD Y/Y Oct
|5.90%
|5.90%
|04:30
|JPY
|Industrial Production M/M Sep F
|-1.60%
|-1.60%
|07:00
|GBP
|Claimant Count Change Oct
|-12.6K
|25.5K
|07:00
|GBP
|Unemployment Rate (3M) Sep
|3.50%
|3.50%
|07:00
|GBP
|Average Earnings Excluding Bonus 3M/Y Sep
|5.60%
|5.40%
|07:00
|GBP
|Average Earnings Including Bonus 3M/Y Sep
|6.00%
|6.00%
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Trade Balance (EUR) Sep
|-39.4B
|-47.3B
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone GDP Q/Q Q3 P
|0.20%
|0.20%
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Employment Change Q/Q Q3 P
|0.30%
|0.40%
|10:00
|EUR
|Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Nov
|-54.1
|-59.2
|10:00
|EUR
|Germany ZEW Current Situation Nov
|-67.5
|-72.2
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Nov
|-55
|-59.7
|13:30
|CAD
|Manufacturing Sales M/M Sep
|-0.50%
|-2.00%
|13:30
|CAD
|Wholesale Sales M/M Sep
|-0.20%
|1.40%
|13:30
|USD
|Empire State Manufacturing Index Nov
|-7
|-9.1
|13:30
|USD
|PPI M/M Oct
|0.50%
|0.40%
|13:30
|USD
|PPI Y/Y Oct
|8.30%
|8.50%
|13:30
|USD
|PPI Core M/M Oct
|0.40%
|0.30%
|13:30
|USD
|PPI Core Y/Y Oct
|7.20%
|7.20%
|23:30
|AUD
|Westpac Leading Index M/M Oct
|0.00%
|23:50
|JPY
|Machinery Orders M/M Sep
|0.70%
|-5.80%
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Consensus
|Previous
|00:30
|AUD
|Wage Price Index Q/Q Q3
|0.90%
|0.70%
|04:30
|JPY
|Tertiary Industry Index M/M Sep
|0.60%
|0.70%
|07:00
|GBP
|CPI M/M Oct
|1.70%
|0.50%
|07:00
|GBP
|CPI Y/Y Oct
|10.60%
|10.10%
|07:00
|GBP
|Core CPI Y/Y Oct
|6.40%
|6.50%
|07:00
|GBP
|RPI M/M Oct
|1.80%
|0.70%
|07:00
|GBP
|RPI Y/Y Oct
|13.40%
|12.60%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Input M/M Oct
|1.00%
|0.40%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Input Y/Y Oct
|17.70%
|20.00%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Output M/M Oct
|0.00%
|0.20%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Output Y/Y Oct
|14.80%
|15.90%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Core Output M/M Oct
|1.30%
|0.70%
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Core Output Y/Y Oct
|14.00%
|14.00%
|13:15
|CAD
|Housing Starts Oct
|275K
|300K
|13:30
|CAD
|CPI M/M Oct
|0.80%
|0.10%
|13:30
|CAD
|CPI Y/Y Oct
|7.00%
|6.90%
|13:30
|CAD
|CPI Median Y/Y Oct
|4.80%
|4.70%
|13:30
|CAD
|CPI Trimmed Y/Y Oct
|5.30%
|5.20%
|13:30
|CAD
|CPI Common Y/Y Oct
|5.90%
|6.00%
|13:30
|USD
|Retail Sales M/M Oct
|0.90%
|0.00%
|13:30
|USD
|Retail Sales ex Autos M/M Oct
|0.40%
|0.10%
|13:30
|USD
|Import Price Index M/M Oct
|-0.50%
|-1.20%
|14:15
|USD
|Industrial Production M/M Oct
|0.20%
|0.40%
|14:15
|USD
|Capacity Utilization Oct
|80.40%
|80.30%
|15:00
|USD
|Business Inventories Sep
|0.50%
|0.80%
|15:00
|USD
|NAHB Housing Market Index Nov
|36
|38
|15:30
|USD
|Crude Oil Inventories
|3.9M
|21:45
|NZD
|PPI Input Q/Q Q3
|3.10%
|21:45
|NZD
|PPI Output Q/Q Q3
|2.40%
|23:50
|JPY
|Trade Balance (JPY) Oct
|-2.23T
|-2.01T
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Consensus
|Previous
|00:30
|AUD
|Employment Change Oct
|15.0K
|0.9K
|00:30
|AUD
|Unemployment Rate Oct
|3.50%
|3.50%
|07:00
|CHF
|Trade Balance (CHF) Oct
|4.0B
|09:00
|EUR
|Italy Trade Balance (EUR) Sep
|-9.57B
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone CPI Y/Y Oct F
|10.70%
|10.70%
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone CPI Core Y/Y Oct F
|5.00%
|5.00%
|13:30
|USD
|Building Permits Oct
|1.52M
|1.56M
|13:30
|USD
|Housing Starts Oct
|1.42M
|1.44M
|13:30
|USD
|Initial Jobless Claims (Nov 11)
|220K
|225K
|13:30
|USD
|Philadelphia Fed Survey Nov
|-6
|-8.7
|15:30
|USD
|Natural Gas Storage
|79B
|23:30
|JPY
|National CPI Core Y/Y Oct
|3.50%
|3.00%
Friday, Nov 18, 2022
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Consensus
|Previous
|07:00
|GBP
|Retail Sales M/M Oct
|0.30%
|-1.40%
|07:00
|GBP
|Retail Sales Y/Y Oct
|-6.90%
|07:00
|GBP
|Retail Sales ex-Fuel M/M Oct
|-1.50%
|07:00
|GBP
|Retail Sales ex-Fuel Y/Y Oct
|-6.20%
|13:30
|CAD
|Industrial Product Price M/M Oct
|0.20%
|0.10%
|13:30
|CAD
|Raw Material Price Index Oct
|-1.00%
|-3.20%
|15:00
|USD
|Existing Home Sales Oct
|4.36M
|4.71M
