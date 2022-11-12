Sat, Nov 12, 2022 @ 09:08 GMT
Summary 11/14 – 11/18

Monday, Nov 14, 2022
GMT Ccy Events Consensus Previous
07:30 CHF Producer and Import Prices M/M Oct 0.20% 0.20%
10:00 EUR Eurozone Industrial Production M/M Sep 0.10% 1.50%
23:50 JPY GDP Q/Q Q3 P 0.30% 0.90%
23:50 JPY GDP Deflator Y/Y Q3 P -0.60% -0.30%
23:50 JPY GDP Annualized Q3 P 1.10% 3.50%
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
GMT Ccy Events Consensus Previous
00:30 AUD RBA Meeting Minutes
02:00 CNY Industrial Production Y/Y Oct 5.20% 6.30%
02:00 CNY Retail Sales Y/Y Oct 1.00% 2.50%
02:00 CNY Fixed Asset Investment YTD Y/Y Oct 5.90% 5.90%
04:30 JPY Industrial Production M/M Sep F -1.60% -1.60%
07:00 GBP Claimant Count Change Oct -12.6K 25.5K
07:00 GBP Unemployment Rate (3M) Sep 3.50% 3.50%
07:00 GBP Average Earnings Excluding Bonus 3M/Y Sep 5.60% 5.40%
07:00 GBP Average Earnings Including Bonus 3M/Y Sep 6.00% 6.00%
10:00 EUR Eurozone Trade Balance (EUR) Sep -39.4B -47.3B
10:00 EUR Eurozone GDP Q/Q Q3 P 0.20% 0.20%
10:00 EUR Eurozone Employment Change Q/Q Q3 P 0.30% 0.40%
10:00 EUR Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Nov -54.1 -59.2
10:00 EUR Germany ZEW Current Situation Nov -67.5 -72.2
10:00 EUR Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Nov -55 -59.7
13:30 CAD Manufacturing Sales M/M Sep -0.50% -2.00%
13:30 CAD Wholesale Sales M/M Sep -0.20% 1.40%
13:30 USD Empire State Manufacturing Index Nov -7 -9.1
13:30 USD PPI M/M Oct 0.50% 0.40%
13:30 USD PPI Y/Y Oct 8.30% 8.50%
13:30 USD PPI Core M/M Oct 0.40% 0.30%
13:30 USD PPI Core Y/Y Oct 7.20% 7.20%
23:30 AUD Westpac Leading Index M/M Oct 0.00%
23:50 JPY Machinery Orders M/M Sep 0.70% -5.80%
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
GMT Ccy Events Consensus Previous
00:30 AUD Wage Price Index Q/Q Q3 0.90% 0.70%
04:30 JPY Tertiary Industry Index M/M Sep 0.60% 0.70%
07:00 GBP CPI M/M Oct 1.70% 0.50%
07:00 GBP CPI Y/Y Oct 10.60% 10.10%
07:00 GBP Core CPI Y/Y Oct 6.40% 6.50%
07:00 GBP RPI M/M Oct 1.80% 0.70%
07:00 GBP RPI Y/Y Oct 13.40% 12.60%
07:00 GBP PPI Input M/M Oct 1.00% 0.40%
07:00 GBP PPI Input Y/Y Oct 17.70% 20.00%
07:00 GBP PPI Output M/M Oct 0.00% 0.20%
07:00 GBP PPI Output Y/Y Oct 14.80% 15.90%
07:00 GBP PPI Core Output M/M Oct 1.30% 0.70%
07:00 GBP PPI Core Output Y/Y Oct 14.00% 14.00%
13:15 CAD Housing Starts Oct 275K 300K
13:30 CAD CPI M/M Oct 0.80% 0.10%
13:30 CAD CPI Y/Y Oct 7.00% 6.90%
13:30 CAD CPI Median Y/Y Oct 4.80% 4.70%
13:30 CAD CPI Trimmed Y/Y Oct 5.30% 5.20%
13:30 CAD CPI Common Y/Y Oct 5.90% 6.00%
13:30 USD Retail Sales M/M Oct 0.90% 0.00%
13:30 USD Retail Sales ex Autos M/M Oct 0.40% 0.10%
13:30 USD Import Price Index M/M Oct -0.50% -1.20%
14:15 USD Industrial Production M/M Oct 0.20% 0.40%
14:15 USD Capacity Utilization Oct 80.40% 80.30%
15:00 USD Business Inventories Sep 0.50% 0.80%
15:00 USD NAHB Housing Market Index Nov 36 38
15:30 USD Crude Oil Inventories 3.9M
21:45 NZD PPI Input Q/Q Q3 3.10%
21:45 NZD PPI Output Q/Q Q3 2.40%
23:50 JPY Trade Balance (JPY) Oct -2.23T -2.01T
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
GMT Ccy Events Consensus Previous
00:30 AUD Employment Change Oct 15.0K 0.9K
00:30 AUD Unemployment Rate Oct 3.50% 3.50%
07:00 CHF Trade Balance (CHF) Oct 4.0B
09:00 EUR Italy Trade Balance (EUR) Sep -9.57B
10:00 EUR Eurozone CPI Y/Y Oct F 10.70% 10.70%
10:00 EUR Eurozone CPI Core Y/Y Oct F 5.00% 5.00%
13:30 USD Building Permits Oct 1.52M 1.56M
13:30 USD Housing Starts Oct 1.42M 1.44M
13:30 USD Initial Jobless Claims (Nov 11) 220K 225K
13:30 USD Philadelphia Fed Survey Nov -6 -8.7
15:30 USD Natural Gas Storage 79B
23:30 JPY National CPI Core Y/Y Oct 3.50% 3.00%
Friday, Nov 18, 2022
GMT Ccy Events Consensus Previous
07:00 GBP Retail Sales M/M Oct 0.30% -1.40%
07:00 GBP Retail Sales Y/Y Oct -6.90%
07:00 GBP Retail Sales ex-Fuel M/M Oct -1.50%
07:00 GBP Retail Sales ex-Fuel Y/Y Oct -6.20%
13:30 CAD Industrial Product Price M/M Oct 0.20% 0.10%
13:30 CAD Raw Material Price Index Oct -1.00% -3.20%
15:00 USD Existing Home Sales Oct 4.36M 4.71M
