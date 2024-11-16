Sat, Nov 16, 2024 @ 09:18 GMT
Eco Data 11/20/24

GMT Ccy Events Actual Forecast Previous Revised
23:50 JPY Trade Balance (JPY) Oct -0.15T -0.19T
01:00 CNY PBoC 1-Y Loan Prime Rate 3.10% 3.10%
01:00 CNY PBoC 5-Y Loan Prime Rate 3.60% 3.60%
07:00 EUR Germany PPI M/M Oct -0.10% -0.50%
07:00 EUR Germany PPI Y/Y Oct -1.10% -1.40%
07:00 GBP CPI M/M Oct 0%
07:00 GBP CPI Y/Y Oct 2.20% 1.70%
07:00 GBP Core CPI Y/Y Oct 3.20% 3.20%
07:00 GBP RPI M/M Oct -0.30%
07:00 GBP PPI Input M/M Oct -1%
07:00 GBP PPI Input Y/Y Oct -2.30%
07:00 GBP PPI Output M/M Oct -0.50%
07:00 GBP PPI Output Y/Y Oct -0.70%
07:00 GBP PPI Core Output M/M Oct 0%
07:00 GBP PPI Core Output Y/Y Oct 1.40%
15:30 USD Crude Oil Inventories 2.1M
