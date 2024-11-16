Eco Data 11/20/24

|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Actual
|Forecast
|Previous
|Revised
|23:50
|JPY
|Trade Balance (JPY) Oct
|
|-0.15T
|-0.19T
|
|01:00
|CNY
|PBoC 1-Y Loan Prime Rate
|
|3.10%
|3.10%
|
|01:00
|CNY
|PBoC 5-Y Loan Prime Rate
|
|3.60%
|3.60%
|
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany PPI M/M Oct
|
|-0.10%
|-0.50%
|
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany PPI Y/Y Oct
|
|-1.10%
|-1.40%
|
|07:00
|GBP
|CPI M/M Oct
|
|
|0%
|
|07:00
|GBP
|CPI Y/Y Oct
|
|2.20%
|1.70%
|
|07:00
|GBP
|Core CPI Y/Y Oct
|
|3.20%
|3.20%
|
|07:00
|GBP
|RPI M/M Oct
|
|
|-0.30%
|
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Input M/M Oct
|
|
|-1%
|
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Input Y/Y Oct
|
|
|-2.30%
|
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Output M/M Oct
|
|
|-0.50%
|
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Output Y/Y Oct
|
|
|-0.70%
|
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Core Output M/M Oct
|
|
|0%
|
|07:00
|GBP
|PPI Core Output Y/Y Oct
|
|
|1.40%
|
|15:30
|USD
|Crude Oil Inventories
|
|
|2.1M
|
