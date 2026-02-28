Summary 3/2 – 3/6

Sat, Feb 28, 2026 04:37 GMT
    Monday, Mar 2, 2026

    00:30JPY
    Manufacturing PMI Feb F
    Consensus52.8
    Previous52.8
    07:00EUR
    Germany Retail Sales M/M Jan
    Consensus0.00%
    Previous0.10%
    07:30CHF
    Real Retail Sales Y/Y Jan
    Consensus2.70%
    Previous2.90%
    08:30CHF
    PMI Manufacturing Feb
    Consensus50.1
    Previous48.8
    08:50EUR
    France Manufacturing PMI Feb F
    Consensus49.9
    Previous49.9
    08:55EUR
    Germany Manufacturing PMI Feb F
    Consensus50.7
    Previous50.7
    09:00EUR
    Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Feb F
    Consensus50.8
    Previous50.8
    09:30GBP
    Mortgage Approvals Jan
    Consensus62K
    Previous61K
    09:30GBP
    M4 Money Supply M/M Jan
    Consensus0.20%
    Previous0.30%
    09:30GBP
    Manufacturing PMI Feb F
    Consensus52
    Previous52
    14:30CAD
    Manufacturing PMI Feb
    Consensus
    Previous50.4
    14:45USD
    Manufacturing PMI Feb F
    Consensus51.2
    Previous51.2
    15:00USD
    ISM Manufacturing PMI Feb
    Consensus51.9
    Previous52.6
    15:00USD
    ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid Feb
    Consensus
    Previous59
    15:00USD
    ISM Manufacturing Employment Feb
    Consensus
    Previous48.1

    Tuesday, Mar 3, 2026

    21:45NZD
    Building Permits Jan
    Consensus
    Previous-4.60%
    23:30JPY
    Unemployment Rate Jan
    Consensus2.60%
    Previous2.60%
    23:50JPY
    Capital Spending Q4
    Consensus3.00%
    Previous2.90%
    23:50JPY
    Monetary Base Y/Y Feb
    Consensus-10.20%
    Previous-9.50%
    00:01GBP
    BRC Shop Price Index Y/Y Feb
    Consensus1.20%
    Previous1.50%
    00:30AUD
    Current Account (AUD) Q4
    Consensus-16.3B
    Previous-16.6B
    00:30AUD
    Building Permits M/M Jan
    Consensus5.60%
    Previous-14.90%
    10:00EUR
    Eurozone CPI Y/Y Feb P
    Consensus1.70%
    Previous1.70%
    10:00EUR
    Eurozone Core CPI Y/Y Feb P
    Consensus2.20%
    Previous2.20%

    Wednesday, Mar 4, 2026

    21:45NZD
    Terms of Trade Index Q4
    Consensus-0.20%
    Previous-2.10%
    00:30AUD
    GDP Q/Q Q4
    Consensus0.70%
    Previous0.40%
    00:30JPY
    Services PMI Feb F
    Consensus53.8
    Previous53.8
    01:30CNY
    NBS Manufacturing PMI Feb
    Consensus49.1
    Previous49.3
    01:30CNY
    NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI Feb
    Consensus49.8
    Previous49.4
    01:45CNY
    RatingDog Manufacturing PMI Feb
    Consensus50.2
    Previous50.3
    01:45CNY
    RatingDog Services PMI Feb
    Consensus52.3
    Previous52.3
    05:00JPY
    Consumer Confidence Index Feb
    Consensus38.2
    Previous37.9
    07:30CHF
    CPI M/M Feb
    Consensus0.20%
    Previous-0.10%
    07:30CHF
    CPI Y/Y Feb
    Consensus
    Previous0.10%
    08:50EUR
    France Services PMI Feb F
    Consensus49.6
    Previous49.6
    08:55EUR
    Germany Services PMI Feb F
    Consensus53.4
    Previous53.4
    09:00EUR
    Eurozone Services PMI Feb F
    Consensus51.8
    Previous51.8
    09:30GBP
    Services PMI Feb F
    Consensus53.9
    Previous53.9
    10:00EUR
    Eurozone Unemployment Rate Jan
    Consensus6.20%
    Previous6.20%
    10:00EUR
    Eurozone PPI M/M Jan
    Consensus0.20%
    Previous-0.30%
    10:00EUR
    Eurozone PPI Y/Y Jan
    Consensus
    Previous-2.10%
    13:15USD
    ADP Employment Change Feb
    Consensus45K
    Previous22K
    13:30CAD
    Labor Productivity Q/Q Q4
    Consensus
    Previous0.90%
    15:00USD
    ISM Services PMI Feb
    Consensus53.8
    Previous53.8
    15:30USD
    Crude Oil Inventories (Feb 27)
    Consensus
    Previous16.0M
    19:00USD
    Fed's Beige Book
    Consensus
    Previous

    Thursday, Mar 5, 2026

    00:30AUD
    Trade Balance (AUD) Jan
    Consensus3.95B
    Previous3.37B
    07:45EUR
    France Industrial Output M/M Jan
    Consensus0.40%
    Previous-0.70%
    08:00CHF
    Unemployment Rate M/M Feb
    Consensus3.00%
    Previous2.90%
    09:30GBP
    Construction PMI Feb
    Consensus47.9
    Previous46.4
    10:00EUR
    Eurozone Retail Sales M/M Jan
    Consensus0.20%
    Previous-0.50%
    12:30EUR
    ECB Meeting Accounts
    Consensus
    Previous
    13:30USD
    Initial Jobless Claims (Feb 27)
    Consensus215K
    Previous212K
    13:30USD
    Import Price Index M/M Jan
    Consensus0.20%
    Previous0.10%
    13:30USD
    Nonfarm Productivity Q4 P
    Consensus1.70%
    Previous4.90%
    13:30USD
    Unit Labor Costs Q4 P
    Consensus2.20%
    Previous-1.90%
    15:30USD
    Natural Gas Storage (Feb 27)
    Consensus
    Previous-52B

    Friday, Mar 6, 2026

    07:00EUR
    Germany Factory Orders M/M Jan
    Consensus-5.00%
    Previous7.80%
    08:00CHF
    Foreign Currency Reserves (CHF) Feb
    Consensus
    Previous712B
    10:00EUR
    Eurozone GDP Q/Q Q4 F
    Consensus0.30%
    Previous0.30%
    13:30USD
    Retail Sales M/M Jan
    Consensus-0.20%
    Previous0.00%
    13:30USD
    Retail Sales ex Autos M/M Jan
    Consensus0.00%
    Previous0.00%
    13:30USD
    Nonfarm Payrolls Feb
    Consensus65K
    Previous130K
    13:30USD
    Unemployment Rate Feb
    Consensus4.30%
    Previous4.30%
    13:30USD
    Average Hourly Earnings M/M Feb
    Consensus0.30%
    Previous0.40%
    15:00USD
    Business Inventories Dec
    Consensus
    Previous0.10%
    15:00CAD
    Ivey PMIFeb
    Consensus51.2
    Previous50.9
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

