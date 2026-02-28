Summary 3/2 – 3/6

Monday, Mar 2, 2026
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Cons
|Prev
|00:30
|JPY
|Manufacturing PMI Feb F
|52.8
|52.8
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany Retail Sales M/M Jan
|0.00%
|0.10%
|07:30
|CHF
|Real Retail Sales Y/Y Jan
|2.70%
|2.90%
|08:30
|CHF
|PMI Manufacturing Feb
|50.1
|48.8
|08:50
|EUR
|France Manufacturing PMI Feb F
|49.9
|49.9
|08:55
|EUR
|Germany Manufacturing PMI Feb F
|50.7
|50.7
|09:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Feb F
|50.8
|50.8
|09:30
|GBP
|Mortgage Approvals Jan
|62K
|61K
|09:30
|GBP
|M4 Money Supply M/M Jan
|0.20%
|0.30%
|09:30
|GBP
|Manufacturing PMI Feb F
|52
|52
|14:30
|CAD
|Manufacturing PMI Feb
|50.4
|14:45
|USD
|Manufacturing PMI Feb F
|51.2
|51.2
|15:00
|USD
|ISM Manufacturing PMI Feb
|51.9
|52.6
|15:00
|USD
|ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid Feb
|59
|15:00
|USD
|ISM Manufacturing Employment Feb
|48.1
Tuesday, Mar 3, 2026
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Cons
|Prev
|21:45
|NZD
|Building Permits Jan
|-4.60%
|23:30
|JPY
|Unemployment Rate Jan
|2.60%
|2.60%
|23:50
|JPY
|Capital Spending Q4
|3.00%
|2.90%
|23:50
|JPY
|Monetary Base Y/Y Feb
|-10.20%
|-9.50%
|00:01
|GBP
|BRC Shop Price Index Y/Y Feb
|1.20%
|1.50%
|00:30
|AUD
|Current Account (AUD) Q4
|-16.3B
|-16.6B
|00:30
|AUD
|Building Permits M/M Jan
|5.60%
|-14.90%
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone CPI Y/Y Feb P
|1.70%
|1.70%
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Core CPI Y/Y Feb P
|2.20%
|2.20%
Wednesday, Mar 4, 2026
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Cons
|Prev
|21:45
|NZD
|Terms of Trade Index Q4
|-0.20%
|-2.10%
|00:30
|AUD
|GDP Q/Q Q4
|0.70%
|0.40%
|00:30
|JPY
|Services PMI Feb F
|53.8
|53.8
|01:30
|CNY
|NBS Manufacturing PMI Feb
|49.1
|49.3
|01:30
|CNY
|NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI Feb
|49.8
|49.4
|01:45
|CNY
|RatingDog Manufacturing PMI Feb
|50.2
|50.3
|01:45
|CNY
|RatingDog Services PMI Feb
|52.3
|52.3
|05:00
|JPY
|Consumer Confidence Index Feb
|38.2
|37.9
|07:30
|CHF
|CPI M/M Feb
|0.20%
|-0.10%
|07:30
|CHF
|CPI Y/Y Feb
|0.10%
|08:50
|EUR
|France Services PMI Feb F
|49.6
|49.6
|08:55
|EUR
|Germany Services PMI Feb F
|53.4
|53.4
|09:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Services PMI Feb F
|51.8
|51.8
|09:30
|GBP
|Services PMI Feb F
|53.9
|53.9
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Unemployment Rate Jan
|6.20%
|6.20%
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone PPI M/M Jan
|0.20%
|-0.30%
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone PPI Y/Y Jan
|-2.10%
|13:15
|USD
|ADP Employment Change Feb
|45K
|22K
|13:30
|CAD
|Labor Productivity Q/Q Q4
|0.90%
|15:00
|USD
|ISM Services PMI Feb
|53.8
|53.8
|15:30
|USD
|Crude Oil Inventories (Feb 27)
|16.0M
|19:00
|USD
|Fed's Beige Book
Thursday, Mar 5, 2026
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Cons
|Prev
|00:30
|AUD
|Trade Balance (AUD) Jan
|3.95B
|3.37B
|07:45
|EUR
|France Industrial Output M/M Jan
|0.40%
|-0.70%
|08:00
|CHF
|Unemployment Rate M/M Feb
|3.00%
|2.90%
|09:30
|GBP
|Construction PMI Feb
|47.9
|46.4
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Retail Sales M/M Jan
|0.20%
|-0.50%
|12:30
|EUR
|ECB Meeting Accounts
|13:30
|USD
|Initial Jobless Claims (Feb 27)
|215K
|212K
|13:30
|USD
|Import Price Index M/M Jan
|0.20%
|0.10%
|13:30
|USD
|Nonfarm Productivity Q4 P
|1.70%
|4.90%
|13:30
|USD
|Unit Labor Costs Q4 P
|2.20%
|-1.90%
|15:30
|USD
|Natural Gas Storage (Feb 27)
|-52B
Friday, Mar 6, 2026
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Cons
|Prev
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany Factory Orders M/M Jan
|-5.00%
|7.80%
|08:00
|CHF
|Foreign Currency Reserves (CHF) Feb
|712B
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone GDP Q/Q Q4 F
|0.30%
|0.30%
|13:30
|USD
|Retail Sales M/M Jan
|-0.20%
|0.00%
|13:30
|USD
|Retail Sales ex Autos M/M Jan
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13:30
|USD
|Nonfarm Payrolls Feb
|65K
|130K
|13:30
|USD
|Unemployment Rate Feb
|4.30%
|4.30%
|13:30
|USD
|Average Hourly Earnings M/M Feb
|0.30%
|0.40%
|15:00
|USD
|Business Inventories Dec
|0.10%
|15:00
|CAD
|Ivey PMIFeb
|51.2
|50.9
