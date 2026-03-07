Summary 3/9 – 3/10

Monday, Mar 9, 2026
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Cons
|Prev
|23:30
|JPY
|Labor Cash Earnings Y/Y Jan
|2.50%
|2.40%
|23:50
|JPY
|Bank Lending Y/Y Feb
|4.40%
|4.50%
|23:50
|JPY
|Current Account (JPY) Jan
|3.18T
|2.70T
|01:30
|CNY
|CPI Y/Y Feb
|0.90%
|0.20%
|01:30
|CNY
|PPI Y/Y Feb
|-1.10%
|-1.40%
|05:00
|JPY
|Leading Economic Index Jan P
|113.2
|111
|05:00
|JPY
|Eco Watchers Survey: Current Feb
|48.2
|47.6
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany Industrial Production M/M Jan
|0.90%
|-1.90%
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany Factory Orders M/M Jan
|-4.30%
|7.80%
|09:30
|EUR
|Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Mar
|-1.1
|4.2
Tuesday, Mar 10, 2026
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Cons
|Prev
|23:30
|AUD
|Westpac Consumer Confidence Mar
|-2.60%
|23:30
|JPY
|Household Spending Y/Y Jan
|2.50%
|-2.60%
|23:50
|JPY
|GDP Q/Q Q4 F
|0.30%
|0.10%
|23:50
|JPY
|GDP Deflator Y/Y Q4 F
|3.40%
|3.40%
|23:50
|JPY
|Money Supply M2+CD Y/Y Feb
|1.50%
|1.60%
|00:01
|GBP
|BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales Y/Y Feb
|2.40%
|2.30%
|00:30
|AUD
|NAB Business Confidence Feb
|3
|00:30
|AUD
|NAB Business Conditions Feb
|7
|03:00
|CNY
|Trade Balance (USD) Feb
|175.0B
|114.1B
|06:00
|JPY
|Machine Tool Orders Y/Y Feb P
|25.30%
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany Trade Balance (EUR) Jan
|15.2B
|17.1B
|10:00
|USD
|NFIB Business Optimism Index Feb
|99.7
|99.3
|14:00
|USD
|Existing Home Sales Feb
|3.90M
|3.91M
Wednesday, Mar 11, 2026
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Cons
|Prev
|23:50
|JPY
|PPI Y/Y Feb
|2.10%
|2.30%
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany CPI M/M Feb F
|0.20%
|0.20%
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany CPI Y/Y Feb F
|2.00%
|2.00%
|12:30
|USD
|CPI M/M Feb
|0.20%
|0.20%
|12:30
|USD
|CPI Y/Y Feb
|2.50%
|2.40%
|12:30
|USD
|CPI Core M/M Feb
|0.20%
|0.30%
|12:30
|USD
|CPI Core Y/Y Feb
|2.50%
|14:30
|USD
|Crude Oil Inventories (Mar 6)
|3.5M
Thursday, Mar 12, 2026
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Cons
|Prev
|21:45
|NZD
|Manufacturing Sales Q4
|2.70%
|23:50
|JPY
|BSI Large Manufacturing Q1
|5.5
|4.7
|00:00
|AUD
|Consumer Inflation Expectations Mar
|5%
|00:01
|GBP
|RICS Housing Price Balance Feb
|-9%
|-10%
|12:30
|CAD
|Building Permits M/M Jan
|6.80%
|12:30
|CAD
|Trade Balance (CAD) Jan
|-1.0B
|-1.3B
|12:30
|CAD
|Wholesale Sales M/M Jan
|-0.60%
|2.00%
|12:30
|USD
|Building Permits Change Jan
|4.30%
|12:30
|USD
|Initial Jobless Claims (Mar 6)
|215K
|213K
|12:30
|USD
|Housing Starts Jan
|1.34M
|1.40M
|12:30
|USD
|Building Permits Jan
|1.39M
|1.45M
|13:30
|USD
|Trade Balance (USD) Jan
|-67.8B
|-70.3B
|14:30
|USD
|Natural Gas Storage (Mar 6)
|-132B
Friday, Mar 13, 2026
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Cons
|Prev
|21:30
|NZD
|Business NZ PMI Feb
|55.2
|07:00
|GBP
|GDP M/M Jan
|0.20%
|0.10%
|07:00
|GBP
|Goods Trade Balance (GBP) Jan
|-21.7B
|-22.7B
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Industrial Production M/M Jan
|0.70%
|-1.40%
|12:30
|CAD
|Net Change in Employment Feb
|10.0K
|-24.8K
|12:30
|CAD
|Unemployment Rate Feb
|6.60%
|6.50%
|12:30
|CAD
|Manufacturingles M/M Jan
|-3.30%
|0.60%
|12:30
|CAD
|Capacity Utilization Q4
|78.50%
|12:30
|USD
|Personal Income M/M Jan
|0.50%
|0.30%
|12:30
|USD
|Personal Spending M/M Jan
|0.30%
|0.40%
|12:30
|USD
|PCE Price Index M/M Jan
|0.40%
|12:30
|USD
|PCE Price Index Y/Y Jan
|2.90%
|12:30
|USD
|Core PCE Price Index M/M Jan
|0.40%
|12:30
|USD
|Core PCE Price Index Y/Y Jan
|3%
|12:30
|USD
|GDP Annualized Q4 P
|1.40%
|12:30
|USD
|GDP Price Index Q4 P
|3.70%
|12:30
|USD
|Durable Goods Orders Jan
|0.40%
|-1.40%
|12:30
|USD
|Durable Goods Orders ex Transport Jan
|0.40%
|0.90%
|14:00
|USD
|UoM Consumer Sentiment Mar P
|56.4
|56.6
|14:00
|USD
|UoM 1-Yr Inflation Expectations Mar P
|3.40%
