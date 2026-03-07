Sat, Mar 07, 2026 02:53 GMT
    Summary 3/9 – 3/10

    Monday, Mar 9, 2026

    GMTCcyEventsConsPrev
    23:30JPYLabor Cash Earnings Y/Y Jan2.50%2.40%
    23:50JPYBank Lending Y/Y Feb4.40%4.50%
    23:50JPYCurrent Account (JPY) Jan3.18T2.70T
    01:30CNYCPI Y/Y Feb0.90%0.20%
    01:30CNYPPI Y/Y Feb-1.10%-1.40%
    05:00JPYLeading Economic Index Jan P113.2111
    05:00JPYEco Watchers Survey: Current Feb48.247.6
    07:00EURGermany Industrial Production M/M Jan0.90%-1.90%
    07:00EURGermany Factory Orders M/M Jan-4.30%7.80%
    09:30EUREurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Mar-1.14.2
    Tuesday, Mar 10, 2026

    GMTCcyEventsConsPrev
    23:30AUDWestpac Consumer Confidence Mar-2.60%
    23:30JPYHousehold Spending Y/Y Jan2.50%-2.60%
    23:50JPYGDP Q/Q Q4 F0.30%0.10%
    23:50JPYGDP Deflator Y/Y Q4 F3.40%3.40%
    23:50JPYMoney Supply M2+CD Y/Y Feb1.50%1.60%
    00:01GBPBRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales Y/Y Feb2.40%2.30%
    00:30AUDNAB Business Confidence Feb3
    00:30AUDNAB Business Conditions Feb7
    03:00CNYTrade Balance (USD) Feb175.0B114.1B
    06:00JPYMachine Tool Orders Y/Y Feb P25.30%
    07:00EURGermany Trade Balance (EUR) Jan15.2B17.1B
    10:00USDNFIB Business Optimism Index Feb99.799.3
    14:00USDExisting Home Sales Feb3.90M3.91M
    Wednesday, Mar 11, 2026

    GMTCcyEventsConsPrev
    23:50JPYPPI Y/Y Feb2.10%2.30%
    07:00EURGermany CPI M/M Feb F0.20%0.20%
    07:00EURGermany CPI Y/Y Feb F2.00%2.00%
    12:30USDCPI M/M Feb0.20%0.20%
    12:30USDCPI Y/Y Feb2.50%2.40%
    12:30USDCPI Core M/M Feb0.20%0.30%
    12:30USDCPI Core Y/Y Feb2.50%
    14:30USDCrude Oil Inventories (Mar 6)3.5M
    Thursday, Mar 12, 2026

    GMTCcyEventsConsPrev
    21:45NZDManufacturing Sales Q42.70%
    23:50JPYBSI Large Manufacturing Q15.54.7
    00:00AUDConsumer Inflation Expectations Mar5%
    00:01GBPRICS Housing Price Balance Feb-9%-10%
    12:30CADBuilding Permits M/M Jan6.80%
    12:30CADTrade Balance (CAD) Jan-1.0B-1.3B
    12:30CADWholesale Sales M/M Jan-0.60%2.00%
    12:30USDBuilding Permits Change Jan4.30%
    12:30USDInitial Jobless Claims (Mar 6)215K213K
    12:30USDHousing Starts Jan1.34M1.40M
    12:30USDBuilding Permits Jan1.39M1.45M
    13:30USDTrade Balance (USD) Jan-67.8B-70.3B
    14:30USDNatural Gas Storage (Mar 6)-132B
    Friday, Mar 13, 2026

    GMTCcyEventsConsPrev
    21:30NZDBusiness NZ PMI Feb55.2
    07:00GBPGDP M/M Jan0.20%0.10%
    07:00GBPGoods Trade Balance (GBP) Jan-21.7B-22.7B
    10:00EUREurozone Industrial Production M/M Jan0.70%-1.40%
    12:30CADNet Change in Employment Feb10.0K-24.8K
    12:30CADUnemployment Rate Feb6.60%6.50%
    12:30CADManufacturingles M/M Jan-3.30%0.60%
    12:30CADCapacity Utilization Q478.50%
    12:30USDPersonal Income M/M Jan0.50%0.30%
    12:30USDPersonal Spending M/M Jan0.30%0.40%
    12:30USDPCE Price Index M/M Jan0.40%
    12:30USDPCE Price Index Y/Y Jan2.90%
    12:30USDCore PCE Price Index M/M Jan0.40%
    12:30USDCore PCE Price Index Y/Y Jan3%
    12:30USDGDP Annualized Q4 P1.40%
    12:30USDGDP Price Index Q4 P3.70%
    12:30USDDurable Goods Orders Jan0.40%-1.40%
    12:30USDDurable Goods Orders ex Transport Jan0.40%0.90%
    14:00USDUoM Consumer Sentiment Mar P56.456.6
    14:00USDUoM 1-Yr Inflation Expectations Mar P3.40%
