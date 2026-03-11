Eco Data 3/11/26

Wed, Mar 11, 2026 05:44 GMT
    GMTCcyEventsActConsPrevRev
    23:50JPYPPI Y/Y Feb2.00%2.10%2.30%
    07:00EURGermany CPI M/M Feb F0.20%0.20%
    07:00EURGermany CPI Y/Y Feb F2.00%2.00%
    12:30USDCPI M/M Feb0.20%0.20%
    12:30USDCPI Y/Y Feb2.40%2.40%
    12:30USDCPI Core M/M Feb0.20%0.30%
    12:30USDCPI Core Y/Y Feb2.50%2.50%
    14:30USDCrude Oil Inventories (Mar 6)2.8M3.5M
