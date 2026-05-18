HomeEconomic CalendarEco Data 5/18/26

Eco Data 5/18/26

GMTCcyEventsActConsPrevRev
22:30NZDBusiness NZ PSI Apr46
02:00CNYIndustrial Production Y/Y Apr5.90%5.70%
02:00CNYRetail Sales Y/Y Apr2.00%1.70%
02:00CNYFixed Asset Investment (YTD) Y/Y Apr1.60%1.70%
14:00USDNAHB Housing Market Index May3434
22:30NZD
Business NZ PSI Apr
Actual
Consensus
Previous46
02:00CNY
Industrial Production Y/Y Apr
Actual
Consensus5.90%
Previous5.70%
02:00CNY
Retail Sales Y/Y Apr
Actual
Consensus2.00%
Previous1.70%
02:00CNY
Fixed Asset Investment (YTD) Y/Y Apr
Actual
Consensus1.60%
Previous1.70%
14:00USD
NAHB Housing Market Index May
Actual
Consensus34
Previous34
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