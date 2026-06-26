HomeEconomic CalendarEco Data 6/26/26

Eco Data 6/26/26

GMTCcyEventsActConsPrevRev
23:30JPYTokyo CPI Y/Y Jun1.70%1.40%
23:30JPYTokyo CPI Core Y/Y Jun1.60%1.60%1.30%
23:30JPYTokyo CPI Core-Core Y/Y Jun1.90%1.60%
12:30USDGoods Trade Balance (USD) May P-85.0B-83.7B
12:30USDWholesale Inventories May P0.20%0.60%
14:00USDUoM Consumer Sentiment Jun F48.948.9
14:00USDUoM 1-Yr Inflation Expectations Jun F4.60%4.60%
23:30JPY
Tokyo CPI Y/Y Jun
Actual1.70%
Consensus
Previous1.40%
23:30JPY
Tokyo CPI Core Y/Y Jun
Actual1.60%
Consensus1.60%
Previous1.30%
23:30JPY
Tokyo CPI Core-Core Y/Y Jun
Actual1.90%
Consensus
Previous1.60%
12:30USD
Goods Trade Balance (USD) May P
Actual
Consensus-85.0B
Previous-83.7B
12:30USD
Wholesale Inventories May P
Actual
Consensus0.20%
Previous0.60%
14:00USD
UoM Consumer Sentiment Jun F
Actual
Consensus48.9
Previous48.9
14:00USD
UoM 1-Yr Inflation Expectations Jun F
Actual
Consensus4.60%
Previous4.60%
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