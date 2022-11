New Zealand goods exports rose 14% yoy to NZD 6.1B in October. Goods imports rose 24% yoy to NZD 8.3B. Trade deficit widened from NZD -1.7B to NZD -2.1B, much larger than expectation of NZD -1.7B.

Annual goods expects, comparing with the year ended October 2021, rose 14% to NZD 71.1B. Annual goods imports rose 25% to NZD 84.0B. Annual trade deficit swelled to fresh record of NZD -12.9B, comparing to NZD -4.9B a year ago.

Full release here.